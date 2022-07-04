Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) decried Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, telling CNN last week that high gas prices and the continued economic isolation of Russia is “about the future of the liberal world order.”

“The White House openly stated that you’re just going to have to pay more in gas so that they can hold the ‘liberal world order’ together and it barely registers as breaking news,” Boebert wrote on Twitter over the weekend.

“They’re telling you EVERYTHING they plan to do and most don’t even care,” she continued, adding, “WAKE UP!”

Deese made the comment in response to a question from CNN’s Victor Blackwell, who asked, “What do you say to those families that say, ‘listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’

“Well, what you heard from the president today was a clear articulation of the stakes,” Deese responded, adding:

​​This is about the future of the liberal world order and we have to stand firm. But at the same time, what I would say to that family and Americans across the country is you have a president and an administration that is going to do everything in its power to blunt those price increases and bring those prices down

Boebert’s take on Deese’s remarks as something negative or tied with partisan politics received a swift rebuke online.

“Go Back To School Lauren & Learn History!” wrote one Twitter user in response, adding:

“The ‘Liberal World Order’ is a widely used term (and has been for 75 years) referring to the geopolitical structure that has included us and our allies SINCE WWII! You may know it by it’s other name, ‘The Free World’

Opinion writer David Atkins added:

There are three kinds of people who get offended by “Liberal World Order”:

1) Fascists and Putin fans who hate pluralism & democracy

2) Leftists with mostly valid critiques of neoliberalism

3) Dumb conspiracy-addled MAGAs who have no idea what “Liberal World Order” actually means

Obviously, a whole lotta overlap between categories 1 and 3 there. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) July 1, 2022

“The liberal world order established after World War 2 simply means countries follow a rules-based international order and don’t get to invade neighboring countries, breaking international law or committing war crimes. A strange thing to be against, imho,” tweeted Morten Øverbye, the founder of Automagi, who was citing an online resource from the Council on Foreign Relations.

The liberal world order established after World War II simply means countries follow a rules-based international order, and don’t get to invade neighboring countries, breaking international law or committing war crimes. A strange thing to be against, imho. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) July 1, 2022

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin tried to parse out the right-wing anger at Deese’s comments as a misunderstanding.

“Obviously he meant the ‘international liberal world order,’ which Republicans like Reagan have always been for defending, not ‘liberal’ in the domestic partisan sense. But, OUTRAGE!!! Yawn,” wrote Rogin.

Obviously he meant the “international liberal world order,” which Republicans like Reagan have always been for defending, not “liberal” in the domestic partisan sense. But, OUTRAGE!!! Yawn. https://t.co/ALzAdpK88q — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) July 2, 2022

Other Republicans like Donald Trump, Jr. and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also expressed outrage at the remarks.

Inflation is causing money to be tight for many people, especially senior citizens barely able to buy food. Sustained high gas prices are causing people to drives less because they can’t afford it. We will not be paying for Biden’s liberal world order. People are angry. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 1, 2022

In Junior’s latest rant, he says WH Advisor Brian Deese’s interview answer about preserving the “liberal world order” confirms right wing conspiracy theories were true all along. pic.twitter.com/GIsMjJLXM8 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 4, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com