Controversial GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday and railed against DirecTV removing Newsmax from its line-up, which she declared was another example of “cancel culture.”

Boebert was introduced by Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) who called her “a young person who has set this place on fire since she’s been here.”

“Thank you so much. Definitely not literally,” Boebert began, jested about setting Congress on fire.

“At midnight Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Newsmax was removed from DirectTV DirecTV stream and U-verse denying 13 million customers this highly rated news channel,” Boebert began.

“This is not the first time that we’ve seen this, and I’m afraid that it won’t be the last time that we are seeing this here in our great country. OAN, and was de-platformed by Direct TV in April of 2022. So what’s next? Fox News? Will the Weather Channel be canceled next, if they refuse to bow to the left’s alter of climate change,” she continued. Fox News is currently the highest-rated and one of the most-profitable networks on cable television.

Notably, Newsmax was removed from DirecTV due to the right-wing network demanding a rate increase. “On multiple occasions, we made it clear to Newsmax that we wanted to continue to offer the network, but ultimately Newsmax’s demands for rate increases would have led to significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” DirecTV said in a statement at the time. Newsmax was replaced on DirecTV with the right-wing commentary network The First, which features Bill O’Reilly.

“What about the History Channel? We see on a regular basis, the left wants to erase history and deny truth. How about TBN? There has definitely been an increase in disdain and intolerance by many liberals for Christian beliefs simply by saying we love Jesus. So is TBN next?” Boebert continued, adding:

Americans are tired of cancel culture. Conservatives are not being treated fairly. We’re the ones who are censored by big tech. We’re the ones targeted and called domestic terrorists, when moms and dads show up at school board meetings. We’re the ones targeted by the IRS because our organizations have the word patriot in their name. If you’re a conservative pastor, the government persecutes you. If you’re a liberal pastor, well, Joe Biden shows up to your church whether he realizes he’s there or not.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN

