Democratic Candidate Apologizes for Pro-Gun, Pro-Police Social Media Posts

A retired fire fighter who is now running as a Democrat to represent Pennsylvania in Congress has apologized for old social media posts after he was criticized for posting a pro-gun meme featuring Clint Eastwood and for defending cops amid the Black Lives Matter protests and riots of 2020.

Bob Brooks shared his apology with the Washington Post on Monday, after the paper reported his social media posts had irked some local progressives. Brooks was also called out for branding ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “douchebag” in another post from 2019, after Kaepernick famously protested by kneeling during the National Anthem before NFL games.

“I’ve shared a few stupid things over the years, and for that I am sorry,” Brooks said in a statement to WaPo. “I believe who I’ve fought for and my values have always been clear.”

Brooks is running to replace Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), who represents cities like Bethlehem and Allentown. He served as a firefighter for two decades, from 2005 to 2025.

The Washington Post noted a local blogger criticized Brooks for his Eastwood meme last year, saying he should run as a “Republican, Libertarian, or anarchist” for his pro-Second Amendment stance — but not as a Democrat.

The blog, Leigh Valley Ramblings, shared a screenshot of the Eastwood meme from 2019, which included a picture of the actor clutching a gun and looking angry in the 2008 flick Gran Torino. The meme read:

The problem is not guns. It’s hearts without God, homes without discipline, schools without prayer, and courtrooms without justice.

Fox News Digital also reported Brooks backed cops in 2020 shortly after George Floyd died.

“I guess we have forgotten the good ones,” Brooks wrote about law enforcement. “Wanting change within the police departments to weed out the bad cops is fine. But please remember the good ones.”

A spokesperson for Brooks declined to answer further questions about his social media posts from Fox News Digital.

Brooks has received endorsements from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and prominent politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

A Brooks rep told Fox News that Dems from “every corner” of the party are rallying behind him because he is a “blue-collar American” who appeals to “working-class voters,” including many Fox News viewers.

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