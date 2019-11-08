Bolton Lawyer Tells House He Has Knowledge of Relevant Meetings ‘That Have Not Yet Been Discussed’ in Testimonies Yet

Last week impeachment investigators indicated they wanted to talk to former National Security Advisor John Bolton, given what he likely knows about the Trump administration pressure campaign on Ukraine.

Bolton’s lawyer said he wasn’t “willing to appear voluntarily,” and there was a question of whether House Democrats would issue a subpoena.

A report Thursday indicated Bolton would be “willing to defy the White House and testify in the House impeachment inquiry about his alarm at the Ukraine pressure campaign” if a federal court “clears the way” for him to do so.

One House Intelligence Committee official said they wouldn’t issue a subpoena, saying, “We regret Mr. Bolton’s decision not to appear voluntarily, but we have no interest in allowing the administration to play rope-a-dope with us in the courts for months. Rather, the White House instruction that he not appear will add to the evidence of the President’s obstruction of Congress.”

And now, Bolton’s lawyer has sent a letter to the chief House general counsel saying they’re “dismayed” the committee won’t “join us in seeking resolution from the Judicial branch.”

Somewhat notably, the letter makes a point of highlighting how Bolton was not only in meetings that have been raised in others’ testimonies thus far, but he was in “relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed in the testimonies thus far.”

NEW: Here's the letter form Bolton's lawyer to the House, indicating Bolton has new information about Ukraine — but wants a judge to sign off before he agrees to testify. pic.twitter.com/Cb4u8fF025 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 8, 2019

The testimony from Fiona Hill today includes her quoting Bolton as saying, “You go and tell Eisenberg that I am not part of this drug deal that Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]