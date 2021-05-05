Former Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher, who was acquitted of killing an unarmed ISIS fighter while on duty in Iraq, made some shocking remarks on a podcast, admitting that he and his fellow SEALs intended for the detainee to die, and that they had all agreed to the idea.

“The grain of truth in the whole thing is that that ISIS fighter was killed by us, and that nobody at that time had a problem with it,” Gallagher told Dan Taberski, host of the Apple TV+ podcast The Line.

“We killed that guy,” Gallagher said, according to online military magazine Task & Purpose. “Our intention was to kill him, everybody was on board.”

The report adds that neither Gallagher, nor any of the other SEALs at the scene, tried to save the injured fighter’s life. During the interview, Gallagher reportedly continued to deny the charges against him, even as he acknowledged that he and his fellow SEALs agreed to kill the unarmed ISIS fighter.

Gallagher told Taberski that the SEALs intended for the detainee to die as part of a plan to practice medical procedures on him, according to an ABC News report.

Gallagher was accused of stabbing an ISIS fighter to death in 2017. He was acquitted in 2019 of first-degree murder of the prisoner of war. He was acquitted of the most serious charges, but convicted on a lesser charge of posing with the dead body.

His trial included a dramatic witness stand confession by a Navy SEAL medic in Gallagher’s unit who said he was responsible for the death of the prisoner of war, via suffocation, moments before Gallagher stabbed the Iraqi several times in the chest.

Months after Gallagher’s acquittal, the New York Times shared video it obtained of interviews with Gallagher’s fellow SEALs, who made several disturbing allegations against him.

Then-president Donald Trump got involved in Gallagher’s case, restoring Gallagher’s rank and seeking to rescind medals given to the prosecutors in Gallagher’s case.

