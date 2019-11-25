President Donald Trump today defended getting personally involved in the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

To briefly recap, Gallagher was acquitted on charges of serious war crimes but convicted on one charge of posing for a photo with the body of a dead captive. Despite a tweet from the president that the Navy would not take away Gallagher’s Trident pin, the Navy had planned to move forward with a review.

Fast-forward to today, and the Secretary of the Navy has resigned, while Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said POTUS ordered him to allow Gallagher to retain his status.

I was not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s trial was handled by the Navy. He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges. I then restored Eddie’s rank. Likewise, large cost overruns from past administration’s….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

….contracting procedures were not addressed to my satisfaction. Therefore, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer’s services have been terminated by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. I thank Richard for his service & commitment. Eddie will retire peacefully with all of the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

….honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin. Admiral and now Ambassador to Norway Ken Braithwaite will be nominated by me to be the new Secretary of the Navy. A man of great achievement and success, I know Ken will do an outstanding job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Today Trump defended his actions and said, “I’m sticking up for our armed forces. And there’s never been a president that’s going to stick up for them and has like I have.”

“Some very unfair things were happening,” he said, before invoking the case of Bowe Bergdahl under the Obama administration.

“He gets a slap in the wrist, if that. And then you have a system where these warriors get put in jail for 25 years. I’m gonna stick for our warrior. I will stick up for the warriors,” Trump added, also referencing Chelsea Manning.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]