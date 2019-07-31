President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has directed the Secretary of the Navy to “immediately withdraw and rescind” the Navy Achievement Medals given to the four military prosecutors who made the case against Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

He said the prosecutors were “ridiculously given a Navy achievement medal” and that they had given immunity in a “totall incompetent fashion.” The prosecutors had been accused of manipulating witness statements and using immunity grants to keep pro-Gallagher witnesses from testifying.

The Prosecutors who lost the case against SEAL Eddie Gallagher (who I released from solitary confinement so he could fight his case properly), were ridiculously given a Navy Achievement Medal. Not only did they lose the case, they had difficulty with respect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

….to information that may have been obtained from opposing lawyers and for giving immunity in a totally incompetent fashion. I have directed the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer & Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson to immediately withdraw and rescind the awards…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

….I am very happy for Eddie Gallagher and his family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

Earlier this month, Gallagher was found not guilty of first degree murder of an Iraqi prisoner of war, as well as five other criminal accounts. Other charges had included shooting at unarmed Iraqi civilians, obstruction of justice, and lashing against fellow special operators for their testimony. He was convicted only of posing with a dead body.

Trump tweeted his congrats just after the case closed and said he was glad he could help. The president’s personal lawyer had joined Gallagher’s defense, and Trump also claimed to have released him from solitary confinement.

