Trump Says He’s Directing Navy to Rescind Achievement Medals Given to Prosecutors in Eddie Gallagher Case

By Morgan PhillipsJul 31st, 2019, 4:27 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office the White House on June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has directed the Secretary of the Navy to “immediately withdraw and rescind” the Navy Achievement Medals given to the four military prosecutors who made the case against Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

He said the prosecutors were “ridiculously given a Navy achievement medal” and that they had given immunity in a “totall incompetent fashion.” The prosecutors had been accused of manipulating witness statements and using immunity grants to keep pro-Gallagher witnesses from testifying.

Earlier this month, Gallagher was found not guilty of  first degree murder of an Iraqi prisoner of war, as well as five other criminal accounts. Other charges had included shooting at unarmed Iraqi civilians, obstruction of justice, and lashing against fellow special operators for their testimony. He was convicted only of posing with a dead body.

Trump tweeted his congrats just after the case closed and said he was glad he could help. The president’s personal lawyer had joined Gallagher’s defense, and Trump also claimed to have released him from solitary confinement.

