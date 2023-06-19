Bombshell Lawsuit Accuses North Carolina House Speaker of Using Power to Procure ‘Degrading Sexual Acts’, ‘Group Sex’

The Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives is being accused of using his power to secure sexual favors, including group sex.

Scott Lassiter has sued Speaker Tim Moore, accusing him of carrying on an affair with his wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, who serves as executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court. North Carolina allows spouses to pursue civil damages for destroying marriages. Scott Lassiter is seeking $25,000 in compensation from Moore.

The lawsuit alleges that the affair “revealed a perverse form of symbiosis in which [Moore] persuaded her to engage in degrading acts to satisfy his desires, recognizing that Mrs. Lassiter hoped her acquiescence to his demands would result in Defendant Tim Moore supporting favorable action for the organization she represents.” It goes on to allege that Jamie Lassiter engaged in “degrading sexual acts with” Moore, including “group sexual activity with others over whom he had power or influence,” and that “she feared ending the relationship with Defendant Tim Moore would result in losing her job.”

Lassiter says that his wife “tearfully confessed” to a years-long affair with Moore after he surveilled her and allegedly caught her on a date with Moore one night in late December 2022.

Both Moore and Jamie Lassiter strenuously denied the assertions of the lawsuit, with the former’s spokesman calling it “a baseless lawsuit from a troubled individual” and the latter’s attorney calling it an “outrageous and defamatory suit.”

In her own statement, Jamie Lassiter wrote:

To be clear, I’m a strong professional woman, and the only person who has ever abused me or threatened my career was my soon to be ex-husband. Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him it has gotten worse. We are reaching the end of our divorce process and this is how he’s lashing out.

She also argued that her husband’s accusations “are not only false but impossible as we’ve been separated with a signed separation document for years.”

