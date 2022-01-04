BREAKING: Albany DA Says Andrew Cuomo Won’t Be Prosecuted for Groping Charge

Albany District Attorney David Soares announced on Tuesday that his office will not pursue a criminal charge against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for groping a former aide in the Executive Mansion in 2020.

Soares said in a statement that while he finds the former aide, Brittany Commisso, to be “cooperative and credible… after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial.”

“As such, we have notified the Court that we are declining to prosecute this matter and requesting the charges filed by the Albany County Sheriff be dismissed,” Soares said.

“I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here. Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace. Although avenues for criminal prosecution in these cases are sometimes limited, I encourage victims of workplace harassment and abuse to continue to come forward and bring these issues to light so that these important discussions can continue.”

While Soares didn’t identify Commisso by name, the Associated Press reports that it was indeed Commisso, and Cuomo is expected to go before the court later this week and address her claims that he inappropriately touched her.

The statement comes a day after news broke that Cuomo won’t be prosecuted over the nursing home scandal, in which his administration allegedly attempted to cover up how many people died of Covid following his edicts.

