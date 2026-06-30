ACLU Official Says Conservative Supreme Court Saved the Day in Birthright Citizenship Case: ‘All of Us Are Safe’

A top ACLU exec crowed over the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship decision on MS NOW Tuesday, proclaiming, “All of us are safe” — even as Republicans pledged to try still to undo the key constitutional tenet.

Cecilia Wang, national legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, argued the case before the Supreme Court and is herself the daughter of immigrants who came to the United States in the 1960s from Taiwan.

Wang beamed as she told On the Line’s Alicia Menendez, “…the Supreme Court has decided this issue definitively.” She continued:

You know, the president has already said he’s going to get congress to work. Well. That’s going to fail, because a majority of the court, the decision of the court is that the president’s executive order violates the equal protection clause. This is a right that was forged through the civil war. It’s a right that free black Americans fought for, contrary to what the president claims, free black Americans did not fight for birthright citizenship only for themselves. As Justice [Ketanji Brown] Jackson wrote in her concurring opinion today, the 14th amendment citizenship clause is profoundly a repudiation of caste distinctions in American society. So the president can spin this decision all he wants.He can call on Congress for help. But the Supreme Court has decided this issue definitively and reaffirmed its decision from 1898, where the court has rejected the executive branch’s position time and again. All of us are safe now. Birthright citizenship is safe, and we can celebrate that victory.

Shortly after the decision was issued, President Donald Trump demanded Congress take action “TODAY” to overturn the country’s more than century-old birthright citizenship rules via legislation.

The president wrote on Truth Social:

The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process. No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Watch above via MS Now.

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