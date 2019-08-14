Local news media is reporting that multiple police officers have been shot in Philadelphia, and at least one suspect is now in custody.

NBC 10 reported that at least 6 police officers have been shot. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions, but it has not been reported any have life-threatening injuries.

Dozens of police officers are currently on the scene.

The shootings were reported in a neighborhood near Temple University in northern Philadelphia. Witnesses and reporters on scene are describing the situation as a “shoot-out” and a standoff is currently ongoing in the neighborhood.

At least one suspect has been taken into custody, according to multiple reports.

UPDATE: Police are still reportedly involved in a shootout with a suspect.

Police remain engaged in an active shooting gun battle with at least 1 gunman as of 5:38 p.m. ET. https://t.co/zZ0LwyasGu — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2019

UPDATE: Philadelphia police officials confirmed 5 officers have been shot, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Update – Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active. Avoid area. MEDIA – STOP BROADCASTING TACTICAL POSITIONS OF OFFICERS — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

UPDATE: Police officials confirmed at least one more officer was shot and the suspect was still actively firing upon police. All injured police officers have non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot – at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Watch above, via NBC 10

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com