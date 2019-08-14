BREAKING: At Least 6 Police Officers Shot in Active Shootout in Philadelphia
Local news media is reporting that multiple police officers have been shot in Philadelphia, and at least one suspect is now in custody.
NBC 10 reported that at least 6 police officers have been shot. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions, but it has not been reported any have life-threatening injuries.
Dozens of police officers are currently on the scene.
The shootings were reported in a neighborhood near Temple University in northern Philadelphia. Witnesses and reporters on scene are describing the situation as a “shoot-out” and a standoff is currently ongoing in the neighborhood.
At least one suspect has been taken into custody, according to multiple reports.
UPDATE: Police are still reportedly involved in a shootout with a suspect.
Police remain engaged in an active shooting gun battle with at least 1 gunman as of 5:38 p.m. ET. https://t.co/zZ0LwyasGu
— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2019
UPDATE: Philadelphia police officials confirmed 5 officers have been shot, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Update – Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active. Avoid area. MEDIA – STOP BROADCASTING TACTICAL POSITIONS OF OFFICERS
— Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019
UPDATE: Police officials confirmed at least one more officer was shot and the suspect was still actively firing upon police. All injured police officers have non-life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot – at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing.
— Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019
This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.
