BREAKING: Authorities Identify Suspect in El Paso Shooting

By Connor MannionAug 3rd, 2019, 5:11 pm

Authorities have reportedly identified the suspect in the mass shooting at an El Paso mall that left at least 18 people dead.

MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson first reported on air that authorities identified the shooter as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from the Dallas area, which is an approximate 9-hour drive from El Paso.

Authorities also released surveillance photos of the suspected gunman entering the Walmart.

CNN later reported that law enforcement is reviewing online writing posted before the shooting for a possible motive.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

