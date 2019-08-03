Authorities have reportedly identified the suspect in the mass shooting at an El Paso mall that left at least 18 people dead.

MSNBC’s Kendis Gibson first reported on air that authorities identified the shooter as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from the Dallas area, which is an approximate 9-hour drive from El Paso.

BREAKING: Authorities have identified the suspect of the shooting in the ElPaso shooting. He is 21 year old Patrick Crusius, who is a resident of Dallas — kendis gibson (@kendisgibson) August 3, 2019

Authorities also released surveillance photos of the suspected gunman entering the Walmart.

#BREAKING Surveillance photos of El Paso Walmart shooter pic.twitter.com/DdvohmZ3oo — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 3, 2019

CNN later reported that law enforcement is reviewing online writing posted before the shooting for a possible motive.

CNN: The suspect in the deadly shootings at an El Paso shopping center is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, three sources tell CNN. investigators are reviewing an online writing posted days before the shootings that may speak to a motive. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 3, 2019

