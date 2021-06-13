BREAKING: Benjamin Netanyahu Officially Out as Israeli Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years as prime minister of Israel ended Sunday with the Knesset voting 60-59 on the new government.

In his last speech as prime minister on Sunday before the hew government was sworn in, Axios reports, Netanyahu went after the Biden administration on several fronts:

Netanyahu claimed that the Biden administration had asked him to keep their disagreements on Iran private, but that he refused to do so, valuing his hard line on Iran over smooth relations with the U.S. Netanyahu positioned himself as the only man standing between Iran and an arsenal of nuclear weapons, and claimed Iranians were celebrating his departure. He also compared Biden’s Iran policy to the refusal of the U.S. to bomb the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944.

Naftali Bennett is the new Israeli Prime Minister of this coalition government.

