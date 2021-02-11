President Joe Biden announced an accelerated timeline for the production of Covid-19 vaccines, and said the country will have sufficient doses on hand by the end of July to effectively inoculate the entire population.

In a Thursday speech at the National Institutes of Health, Biden offered an update on his earlier pledge to purchase 200 million more vaccines doses, enough to cover every American. His late January order bought 100 million additional doses each of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines with the goal that they be delivered by September.

“Just this afternoon, we signed a final contracts for 100 million more Moderna and 100 million more Pfizer vaccines,” he said. “We’re also able to move up the delivery dates with an additional 200 million vaccines to the end of July. Faster than we expected.”

“And in further good news, both companies agreed, we’re now contractually obligated, to expedite delivery of 100 million doses that were promised by the end of June to deliver they the end of May,” Biden added. “That’s a month faster. That means lives will be saved. That means we’re now on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July.”

Relatedly, the country is now administering sufficient daily doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to fulfill Biden’s goal of 1.5 million inoculations per day through his first 100 days. Per the latest data in Bloomberg’s Covid Vaccine Tracker, the United States just vaccinated 2 million people on Thursday, with a rolling seven-day average of 1.62 million.

