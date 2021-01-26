President Joe Biden announced the order of an additional 200 million doses from Moderna and Pfizer, in an effort to effectively vaccinate the entire U.S. population by the end of the summer.

“We believe that we will soon be able to confirm the purchase of an additional 100 million doses of the two FDA-approved vaccines,” Biden said.

Biden said the order would increase the total U.S. vaccine order by 50%, from 400 million to 600 million doses.

The full supply would be enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans in a two-dose regimen by the end of the summer or early fall, the administration said.

The president added the government will increase the supply of vaccines to the states as early as next week in a bid to ramp up the administration of vaccinations.

“We will increase overall weekly vaccination distributions to states, tribes and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses,” Biden said.

The president reiterated his call, in the meantime, for all Americans to wear masks in order to slow the spread of the virus.

