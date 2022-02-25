BREAKING: Biden to Reportedly Nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
President Joe Biden will reportedly nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Associated Press and CNN’s Jake Tapper both reported the news Friday morning, citing a source.
Jackson has spent the past eight years serving on the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She also previously clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer — whose seat on the Court she would take, if she were confirmed by the Senate.
The judge, if confirmed, would make history as the first African American woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Biden pledged, during the 2020 campaign, to nominate an African American woman to the Supreme Court, should there be a vacancy during his presidency.
This is a breaking story.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com