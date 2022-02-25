President Joe Biden will reportedly nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Associated Press and CNN’s Jake Tapper both reported the news Friday morning, citing a source.

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Source: Biden to nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 25, 2022

According to a source who has been notified about the decision, President Biden has decided to nominate to the Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 25, 2022

Jackson has spent the past eight years serving on the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She also previously clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer — whose seat on the Court she would take, if she were confirmed by the Senate.

The judge, if confirmed, would make history as the first African American woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Biden pledged, during the 2020 campaign, to nominate an African American woman to the Supreme Court, should there be a vacancy during his presidency.

