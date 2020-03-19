BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Issues a Statewide Stay at Home Order
Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has issued a statewide stay at home order — which will go into effect at midnight tonight.
In a Thursday night briefing to Californians, the governor announced the full lockdown.
“We direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” Newsom said. “That directive goes into force this evening.”
#BREAKING: California’s statewide “stay-at-home” order will go into effect tonight. Newsom says he’s “confident” people will abide by the new order https://t.co/0tthiG4W6R pic.twitter.com/NvY7RAOsTI
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 20, 2020
The decision will require the state’s 40 million residents to stay in their homes, and will shutter all non-essential businesses.
