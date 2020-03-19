comScore

BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Issues a Statewide Stay at Home Order

By Joe DePaoloMar 19th, 2020, 9:54 pm

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has issued a statewide stay at home order — which will go into effect at midnight tonight.

In a Thursday night briefing to Californians, the governor announced the full lockdown.

“We direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” Newsom said. “That directive goes into force this evening.”

The decision will require the state’s 40 million residents to stay in their homes, and will shutter all non-essential businesses.

Watch above, via CBS Los Angeles.

