Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has issued a statewide stay at home order — which will go into effect at midnight tonight.

In a Thursday night briefing to Californians, the governor announced the full lockdown.

“We direct a statewide order for people to stay at home,” Newsom said. “That directive goes into force this evening.”

#BREAKING: California’s statewide “stay-at-home” order will go into effect tonight. Newsom says he’s “confident” people will abide by the new order https://t.co/0tthiG4W6R pic.twitter.com/NvY7RAOsTI — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 20, 2020

The decision will require the state’s 40 million residents to stay in their homes, and will shutter all non-essential businesses.

Watch above, via CBS Los Angeles.

