CDC Identifies First Omicron Variant Case in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified the first documented case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 occurring in the U.S. with a patient in California, multiple outlets have confirmed.

The Omicron (B.1.1.529) SARS-CoV-2 variant was first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa in late November, and designated as a “variant of concern” (VOC) by WHO two days later. President Joe Biden responded to the new variant in a press conference Monday, calling Omicron “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.”

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted the news on Wednesday that a patient in California had been identified with the Omicron variant. A later tweet reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci had said that this individual had returned to the U.S. from South Africa on Nov. 22, was fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.

NEWS — the CDC has identified first case of Omicron in the US in California, per a source. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 1, 2021

Dr. Fauci says the first individual identified with Omicron returned from South Africa on 11/22, is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 1, 2021

New York Times White House correspondent Michael Shear confirmed Collins’ reporting, quoting a CDC spokesperson as saying that the individual “was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021” and “was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving.”

BREAKING — CDC makes it official — the Omicron variant is in the United States. “The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021. The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving.” — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) December 1, 2021

UPDATE 2:07 pm ET: Moments ago, the CDC tweeted a statement officially confirming an Omicron variant case in the U.S., encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and boosters for those over 18 years of age.

Breaking: The first confirmed case of #OmicronVariant has been detected in the United States. Everyone 5 years and older should get vaccinated against #COVID19. Boosters are recommended for everyone 18 years and older. Read CDC’s full statement. https://t.co/raCFpQ6I1h — CDC (@CDCgov) December 1, 2021

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com