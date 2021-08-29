BREAKING: Ed Asner Dies at 91

Ed Asner has passed away at age 91.

Asner’s family announced that he passed away peacefully on Sunday morning. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021

The iconic actor famously played Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the spinoff follow-up series Lou Grant. In more recent years he received acclaim for roles in films like Elf and Pixar’s Up.

Just last week The Hollywood Reporter released an interview Asner recently did reflecting on his life and career. When asked what he was called at home and by friends, Asner deadpanned, “Schmeckel.” (It’s a Yiddish word that means penis.)

Asked what’s left on his bucket list, Asner said, “I think just ensuring that I’ve left enough for the family.”

