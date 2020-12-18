The Food and Drug Adminstration has officially issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine exactly one week after it approved the Pfizer one.

In the statement Friday night, Commissioner Stephen Hahn said, “With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day.”

Pfizer vaccines have been rolled out across the country this week — tbough there have been some issues with the rollout — and Moderna’s vaccine should be shipped within days.

