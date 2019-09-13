comScore
BREAKING: Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days in Prison in College Admissions Scandal

By Josh FeldmanSep 13th, 2019, 3:41 pm

Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison, along with a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Huffman was one of many parents busted in the college admissions scandal, which also included actress Lori Loughlin. Huffman — who paid $15,000 to get her daughter’s SAT scores inflated — pleaded guilty a few months ago.

During the sentencing, the prosecutor responded to Huffman’s explanation about trying to be a good parent, saying, “Welcome to parenthood.”

Huffman wrote in a letter to the judge, “In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot.”

She spoke in court before she was sentenced and got emotional talking about her daughter’s reaction to learning what she had done.

