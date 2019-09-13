Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison, along with a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Judge Indira Talwani has sentenced Felicity Huffman to 14 days in jail. She is also imposing a fine of $30,000, a year of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service. — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 13, 2019

Huffman was one of many parents busted in the college admissions scandal, which also included actress Lori Loughlin. Huffman — who paid $15,000 to get her daughter’s SAT scores inflated — pleaded guilty a few months ago.

During the sentencing, the prosecutor responded to Huffman’s explanation about trying to be a good parent, saying, “Welcome to parenthood.”

Federal prosecutor says Huffman should go to jail for one month. Notes that Huffman, in a letter to the judge, said she did this out of her anxiety as a parent. “With all due respect to the defendant, welcome to parenthood.” #WCVB — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) September 13, 2019

PROSECUTOR to Felicity Huffman: “Welcome to parenthood. There’s no instruction manual…but that’s what parents go through. Parenthood does not make you a felon.” #Wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) September 13, 2019

Huffman wrote in a letter to the judge, “In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot.”

She spoke in court before she was sentenced and got emotional talking about her daughter’s reaction to learning what she had done.

[image via Paul Marotta / Getty Images]

