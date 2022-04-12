BREAKING: Ten People Reportedly Shot By Mask-Clad Gunman at New York Subway Station, Explosive Devices Found

At least 10 people were shot at and 19 others were injured at a Subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to the New York City Fire Department.

No one has died as a result of the shooting. Five are in critical but stable condition, according to the FDNY.

Numerous undetonated devices were also reportedly found at the scene of the shooting, the 36th Street Station on the Fourth Avenue line that serves the N, R, and D lines in the Sunset Park neighborhood, according to the FDNY.

Police said just before 10 a.m. “there are NO active explosive devices at this time.”

The suspected shooter is believed to be a man who wore a gas mask and orange construction vest. He fled the scene and has not been found.

A New York Police Department source told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that investigators are seeing whether the suspect used a smoke grenade during the shooting.

New: investigators are looking to determine if the attacker used a smoke grenade during the attack, NYPD source tells me. https://t.co/9RZdPyzoXH — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 12, 2022

CNN, citing “two law enforcement sources,” reported Tuesday afternoon that a gun was recovered at the subway station.

The story is developing and will be updated.

