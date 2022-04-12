RNC Gets Ridiculed for Bizarre Attack on Joe Biden’s Joke to Jewish ATF Nominee

By Tommy Christopher
Apr 12th, 2022
 

The Republican National Committee faced fierce backlash over their attack on President Joe Biden’s throwaway quip about an ATF nominee that the RNC felt compelled to point out “is Jewish.”

On Monday, President Biden held an event to announce new action by his administration to fight gun crime, and to announce his nomination for Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Steve Dettelbach.

The event wrapped up with remarks from Mr. Dettelbach, and a brief exchange in which the president praised the nominee and made a joke:

THE PRESIDENT: All right, good job.

MR. DETTELBACH: Thank you, Mr. President.

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you all for coming.

And, by the way, he was responsible for the weather as well. (Laughter.) Thank you, thank you, thank you.

MR. DETTELBACH: Thank you. (Applause.)

The official RNC Twitter account sprang into action, and within 37 minutes, they had produced a video clip and tweeted a post that read “Biden says his ATF nominee, Steve Dettelbach, ‘was responsible for the weather’ today.”

They added ‘Dettelbach is Jewish.’

That attack sparked a blizzard of backlash from journalists, media figures, and other blue checks from across the ideological spectrum — many of whom saw the attempted attack on Biden as an example of projection, or as just plain bizarre, while others brought up recent baggage along similar lines from Republican elected officials:

Watch above via NBC News.

