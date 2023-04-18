WILMINGTON — The first day of Dominion Voting Systems’s blockbuster $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News kicked off on Tuesday in a packed courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware.

After a one-day delay that the judge in the case described as routine, dozens of reporters and two high-wattage legal teams filed into the courtroom around 8:30 a.m. for the start of a six-week event dubbed the media trial of the century.

A few notable reporters were present in the courtroom on day one, including the author Michael Wolff, who sported an “Amagansett” baseball hat and is rumored to be writing a book about Fox, and a mask-wearing Howard Kurtz, the Fox media analyst who has been offering some limited coverage of the case for the network.

The trial got off to a bumpy start for Fox News, the cable news giant that has already been battered in pretrial hearings by the judge in this case. One Fox News communications executive was escorted out of the courtroom for taking a photo — a strict violation of the court’s rules against recording.

A source told Mediaite the Fox exec misunderstood the rules and hastily deleted the photo after taking it.

Our judge — The Honorable Eric Davis, tanned, rested and witty — addressed the incident to the assembled lawyers and press. Noting that he was told someone was recording in the courtroom, Davis warned the court: “There are certain rules in this courtroom, my rules.”

“The protocol order will be strictly enforced. If you violate the protocol order, you will be escorted out,” he continued, before suggesting he favored a more draconian penalty for such rule violations: “I think you should be something else but…”

That drama gave way to the tedious process of jury selection, in which several jurors were struck and replaced by others. (This was when the rules against coffee in the courtroom, no doubt strictly enforced, started to weigh on me. If anyone has recommendations for caffeine pills or something stronger I am in the market).

When the 12 jurors were selected, Judge Davis informed them that they could bring water into the jury box, so long as it’s capped — “and non-alcoholic.” The jury laughed at the crack from our deadpan judge. The assembled reporters laughed a little harder.

At the end of the painstaking jury selection process, in which 12 jurors and 12 alternates were sworn in, one alternate interrupted the judge. “I can’t do this. I’ve been up all night and I can’t do this,” he said, rubbing his eyes. The judge requested a sidebar to talk to the distressed juror. Judge Davis excused him, and he was replaced by a woman who had the awkward honor of being sworn in alone.

Judge Davis gave instructions to the jury to not speak with anyone about the case or research it online, before sending us to a brief recess. Opening arguments will be up next.

Check back here — and only here — for updates on the Super Bowl of media trials.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m. ET — Judge Davis has called a lunch recess. The trial will resume at 1:30 p.m. with Dominion’s opening statement, followed by Fox. The Fox News executive who was booted from the proceeding earlier informed the judge that some observers are tweeting from inside the courtroom. Judge Davis said the executive’s claim will be looked into and reiterated his warning to reporters in the courtroom to stay off Twitter during the proceedings, or else they may be held in contempt.

