Breaking: Iconic Price is Right Star Bob Barker Has Died at Age 99

Iconic host of The Price is Right Bob Barker has died of natural causes at home in Beverly Hills, his publicist Roger Neal announced Saturday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” said Neal in a statement on behalf of Barker’s girlfriend Nancy Burnett.

“He had a beautiful life,” said Neal.

The legendary game show host and pop culture mainstay was a champion of animal rights who donated millions to fight cruelty to animals and support neutering. He famously ended each show with the phrase, “And remember folks, always spay or neuter your pets!” It is a tradition continued by his successor on the show Drew Carey.

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” said Burnett in her statement. “He will be missed.”

Barker was a 19-time Emmy Award winner and received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Emmys in 1999.

Born Robert William Barker on Dec. 12, 1923 in Darrington, Washington, he is survived by his brother, his nieces and his nephews.

