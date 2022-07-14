Elizabeth Warren Ducks Into Vehicle After Fox Reporter Asks if Activists Went ‘Too Far’ With SCOTUS ‘Bounties’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ducked into a vehicle on Thursday to avoid answering questions about bounties that a far-left group has put on conservative Supreme Court justices.

ShutDownDC is offering people “$50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message.” This applies to the conservative justices – Chief Justice John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas.

DC Service Industry Workers… If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details! We’ll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

Far-left groups such as ShutDownDC and Ruth Sent Us have sought to intimidate those justices since the leak and May publication of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade – a result that ended up happening.

Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn confronted Warren outside the U.S. Capitol and asked for her reaction to the bounties.

“An activist group is offering to pay people if they send in the locations of justices,” Vaughn told Warren as she walked to a vehicle. “Do you think that this has gone too far at this point.”

Warren did not respond and instead got into the front passenger side of the car and shut the door.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com