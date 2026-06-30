Fox’s Hugh Hewitt Praises Supreme Court for Defying Trump on Birthright Citizenship: ‘Hit It Out of the Park’

Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt applauded the Supreme Court for ruling against President Donald Trump on the issue of birthright citizenship on Tuesday.

“The chief justice has hit it out of the park on the birthright citizenship issue,” Hewitt said during an appearance on America’s Newsroom. “We finally had a decision that lays to rest this endless debate that text, history, and traditional in fact affirm if you’re born in the United States you’re a citizen.”

He was referring to Chief Justice John Roberts’s majority opinion in the 6-3 case.

Roberts said the Fourteenth Amendment means anyone born on American soil is an American citizen; the president has argued the amendment only applied to the kids of freed slaves and is outdated for 2026 when people can easily travel to the U.S. and have kids. Trump has also called birthright citizenship a “great scam.”

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights— to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land,'” Roberts wrote. “We keep that promise today.”

Justice Clarence Thomas — who along with Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch were on the dissenting side — made a similar argument to Trump in his opinion.

“Some took advantage of the Executive Branch’s recent policy of granting citizenship to anyone born on American soil. The policy encouraged ‘birth tourism’—the practice of traveling here with temporary authorization solely to give birth and obtain citizenship for one’s children, then returning to raise them in another country,” Thomas wrote. “Today, ‘birth tourism companies’ reportedly collect large fees from wealthy foreigners to facilitate their trips to give birth in the United States.”

Hewitt not only raved about the Birthright Citizenship decision, but the other major rulings from the court on Tuesday as well. He said he loved Brett Kavanaugh’s “clarity” in the opinion affirming that states can block trans athletes from competing against girls and women, and he said the ruling on campaign funding “strengthens parties, [and] it makes parties much more vibrant.”

“From my perspective, it is 3-0 for the Constitution today,” Hewitt said. “I know some people as a matter of policy… would like to amend the Constitution to change the citizenship to prevent against birthright citizenship. We can pass a law to tighten up visas, we can secure the border as President Trump has done. But the Constitution is pretty easy to understand — it was written by farmers, for farmers.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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