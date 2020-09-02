BREAKING: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Raised Record-Shattering $364.5 Million in August

The Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris raised a record-shattering $364.5 million in August, according to figures released by the campaign on Wednesday.

The Biden campaign published a press release boasting of the haul they took in as Biden made his historic selection of Senator Harris, and participated in a successful virtual convention:

Biden for President Announces August Fundraising Figures Powered by a Record-Breaking $205 million Raised Online, Campaign, Democratic National Committee, and Joint Committees Raise $364.5 million in August Today, Biden for President (BFP), the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and their joint fundraising committees announced that they raised a combined $364.5 million in August, which includes over $205 million — or 57% — from online, small-dollar donations. These figures represent the best month of online fundraising in American political history. Vice President Joe Biden shared the news with his supporters this morning, writing: “In August, together, we raised $364.5 million. That figure blows me away. And we raised it the right way, from people across the country stepping up to own a piece of this campaign, investing in the future we want to see for our kids and grandkids.”

The press release contained extensive remarks from Biden, including a warning to supporters that “you better believe they will pour it all into attacks and smears against me, against Kamala, and against our campaign. Just this week a new Trump Super PAC launched $30 million in new ads full of lies. So we have to keep pushing the limits of what we thought was possible. We have to keep breaking records if we want to ensure a fighting chance at winning this thing.”

Biden’s fundraising went into overdrive after he announced Harris as his running mate, and continued to surge during the Democratic National Convention. According to the New York Times, Biden’s haul eclipses what is thought to be the previous monthly record of $195 million, set in 2008 by then-Sen. Barack Obama.

