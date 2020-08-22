Joe Biden’s Campaign Raised Staggering $118 Million in 6 Days After Kamala Harris VP Pick, DNC Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign raised a gargantuan $118 million dollars during the 48 hours after Sen. Kamala Harris was announced as his running mate and the four days of the Democratic National Convention.

The DNC wrapped up Thursday night with a speech from the former VP that drew rave reviews from nearly every quarter — including Fox News. In a press release Friday, the campaign revealed some boastworthy metrics:

Today, Biden for President announced the Democratic National Convention generated more than 122 million views across livestreams on 15+ digital platforms and across broadcast and cable networks. Additionally, Biden for President and its joint committees boosted the campaign’s support, raising $70 million over the course of the week — days after the Biden campaign raised $48 million in the first 48 hours following Joe Biden selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate. … The convention displayed growing enthusiasm for the Biden-Harris ticket, drawing:

35.5 million total livestream views over all four days and across the digital platforms of organizations and individuals that streamed the convention

85.1 million viewers across network and cable television broadcasts

564 million impressions, 128.7 million video views, and 31.4 million engagements across Biden for President and convention social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

700,000 unique visitors to IWillVote.com, which racked up 1.6 million pageviews over the past four days

More traffic to IWillvote.com on the final night of convention than on Election Day 2018

The Trump campaign is still obsessing over the $48 million that came in after the Harris pick, referencing it once again in a fundraising email on Friday. They outraised Biden in July with $165 million to Biden’s $140 million.

