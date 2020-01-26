The Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference that officials believe nine people were on board the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas Sunday morning, killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all other passengers.

Shortly before 10 a.m. PST, police received a call regarding the downed helicopter, officials said. They believe, according to flight logs, that nine were aboard the helicopter.

“All the survivors on board were determined to have been killed,” said LA County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby at the presser.

Watch the press conference above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]