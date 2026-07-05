Netanyahu Hits JD Vance for Saying the US is Israel’s ‘Only Powerful Ally’: ‘We Have Many, Many Friends’

Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich confronted Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday with Vice President J.D. Vance’s claim that the United States is Israel’s “only powerful ally.”

During a press briefing at the White House last month, Vance said, “Donald J. Trump the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. And he happens to be the head of state of the world’s superpower. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.”

“What was your reaction when you heard that?” Heinrich asked.

“First of all, I respect J.D. Vance,” Netanyahu began. “We have a very good relationship, but it doesn’t mean that I agree with everything that he says, and I have to point out this: Donald Trump is a great, the greatest friend we’ve ever had in the White House, and I stand by that completely.”

“Secondly, we have some other friends like the small country of India, you know? It has 1.4 billion people. And, boy,” Netanyahu chuckled, “do we have tremendous support there. I have this Facebook thing,” he laughed again. “I’m just flooded by the overwhelming support there. And we have many others.”

Netanyahu continued:

Let me tell you where we have support, because it’s fashionable now, you know, in many countries, because their media and their social media are inundated with anti-Israel, antisemitic material. Many leaders, you know, call me up and say, “Hey, look, I’ve got this problem with public opinion, but I want you to know, we respect you, and can we make some deals? And can you teach us some of the things that your military does? And can we have some of your AI and cyber expertise?” You know, Israel is the number two country in cyber in the world. And our technology is, it’s so good. So, the relations are not quite as they appear. And we have many, many friends.

Watch the clip above via Fox News’s The Sunday Briefing.

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