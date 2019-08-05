Cesar Sayoc, the “MAGA bomber” who sent pipe bombs to multiple prominent Democrats and media figures, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sayoc pleaded guilty to sending the pipe bombs to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN, and more.

His attorneys said he believed he was “sending a hoax device, and he had no true grasp of the severity of his crimes or the potential ramifications of his actions.” Sayoc also apparently had an “infatuation” with the president and “religiously” watched Fox News shows.

Sayoc was sentenced by Judge Jed Rakoff to 20 years.

Judge Rakoff has sentenced Cesar Sayoc to 240 months (20 years) in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. — erica orden (@eorden) August 5, 2019

