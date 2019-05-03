BREAKING: New Job Reports Reveals Lowest Unemployment Rate in 49 Years

New job numbers have just been released and the news is terrific for anyone cheering for a strong U.S. economy.

263,000 jobs were added in April, which greatly outpaced the roughly 165K projected. More importantly, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, which the lowest it has been for 50 years. 1969 was the last the U.S. saw such low unemployment, and at the time, the United States was engaged in the Vietnam War (which naturally affected jobs.)

This is nothing but outstanding news for President Donald Trump, who has long touted the positive economic effects of his tax cuts and deregulation efforts under his administration.

Watch the very positive report by CNN’s Christine Romans above via CNN.

