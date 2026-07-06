Pizza Chain Probed Disgraced Royal’s Alleged Restaurant Visit as Part of Epstein Alibi – Here’s What It Found

British fast food chain Pizza Express quietly launched an internal investigation into whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, former prince, had visited one of its restaurants as part of the alibi he offered against allegations tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The chain ultimately found no evidence to support or refute his account.

Senior executives at the company examined Mountbatten-Windsor’s widely scrutinized claim that he had taken his daughter, Princess Beatrice, to a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking, England, on March 10, 2001, the same day Virginia Giuffre alleged he sexually assaulted her after a night in London, according to a new report from the BBC’s investigative show Newsnight.

Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied the allegations and any wrongdoing.

The claim became one of the defining moments of Andrew’s disastrous 2019 BBC interview, in which he attempted to explain why Giuffre’s account was false.

“I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking,” Andrew said during the interview. “This has all been worked out by my staff, who’ve looked at the diary and everything else.”

Newsnight reported that Pizza Express leadership treated the matter as one of public interest and searched for records from the period while attempting to contact former staff and managers from the Woking location. The restaurant’s manager from 2001 had already left the company and could not be interviewed.

The inquiry ultimately concluded there was no evidence Andrew had visited the restaurant, but also no evidence that he had not. The BBC said it likewise found no record of customers or employees recalling seeing him there that evening.

The renewed scrutiny comes as Newsnight revisited the royal’s 2019 interview following renewed attention surrounding the Epstein files and after he was arrested in February, on his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office by Thames Valley Police. He was later released under investigation.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his “prince” title last year by his brother, King Charles, has consistently denied any financial or sexual wrongdoing.

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