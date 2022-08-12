Former CIA Director Accused of Suggesting Trump Should Be Executed Over Nuclear Docs

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden was accused of suggesting Donald Trump should be executed over a report that the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago property for nuclear weapons-related documents.

On Thursday, Hayden responded to a tweet from MSNBC contributor Michael Beschloss referring to Julius Rosenberg and Ethel Rosenberg, a couple executed in 1953 after sharing nuclear secrets with Moscow. Beschloss did not refer to Trump in the tweet.

“Sounds about right,” Hayden wrote in response.

Sounds about right. https://t.co/hJCjxhN2BQ — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 12, 2022

Though Hayden did not mention Trump either, some took his tweet to mean he was saying Trump should potentially face a similar fate as the Rosenbergs.

“NBD just a former NSA & CIA Director (who also was among the dozens of ex-intel officials who signed the infamous October 2020 Hunter Biden laptop letter) out here suggesting that Trump should be executed,” Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy tweeted about Hayden. The letter he refers to a document signed by intelligence officials dismissing Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop as Russian disinformation.

NBD just a former NSA & CIA Director (who also was among the dozens of ex-intel officials who signed the infamous October 2020 Hunter Biden laptop letter) out here suggesting that Trump should be executed.https://t.co/JNLNplERUO pic.twitter.com/BDperuhRIU — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 12, 2022

Hayden is a retired Air Force General who served under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property was to search for classified documents related to nuclear weapons. Trump, however, has denied this, dismissing the report in a Truth Social post on Friday.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved,” the former president wrote.

