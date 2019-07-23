comScore

BREAKING: Senate Votes to Pass Bill Reauthorizing 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund

By Josh FeldmanJul 23rd, 2019, 3:50 pm

The Senate has voted to pass legislation to permanently reauthorized the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

The vote was an overwhelming 97-2, with only Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul voting against it.

The successful vote comes after weeks of lobbying by 9/11 first responders joined by Jon Stewart. Luis Alvarez, a former New York City detective who testified to a House subcommittee in June in between rounds of chemo, passed away late last month.

Before the final vote, the Senate rejected amendments proposed by Lee and Paul:

First responders have, per John Feal, been invited to a bill signing Friday. Many first responders and Stewart are on Capitol Hill today.

