The Senate has voted to pass legislation to permanently reauthorized the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

The vote was an overwhelming 97-2, with only Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul voting against it.

The successful vote comes after weeks of lobbying by 9/11 first responders joined by Jon Stewart. Luis Alvarez, a former New York City detective who testified to a House subcommittee in June in between rounds of chemo, passed away late last month.

Before the final vote, the Senate rejected amendments proposed by Lee and Paul:

First amendment to the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund bill, (@SenMikeLee‘s amendment), FAILS 32-66 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 23, 2019

Second amendment to the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund bill (@RandPaul‘s bill to require offsets for the spending), FAILS, 22-77 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 23, 2019

First responders have, per John Feal, been invited to a bill signing Friday. Many first responders and Stewart are on Capitol Hill today.

