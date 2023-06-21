Dan Abrams Shatters the Notion Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Deal: If Not for His Name, He ‘Likely Would Not Have Been Charged’ at All

NewsNation host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams dismantled the arguments of those claiming Hunter Biden’s plea deal with federal prosecutors is proof of a two-tiered justice system in America.

The eponymous host led his Tuesday night show by remarking that “when it comes to Hunter Biden, it is never enough for some. He can’t be investigated enough. He can’t be punished enough. He can’t be prosecuted enough.” Abrams was referring to the news that President Joe Biden’s son will likely avoid jail time under the deal’s terms wherein Hunter will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, and admit to the facts of a felony gun charge against him.

After a reminder of how he previously defended the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden investigations and has taken claims against Hunter Biden far more seriously than many others in media, Abrams pointed out that the deal was the deal was cut by David Weiss, who was appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware by former president Donald Trump. Despite that, as well as the efforts taken to distance the Biden administration from the case, and Weiss’ statement that the investigation is ongoing, conservatives are outraged as they claim Hunter got off easy with a “sweetheart deal.”

This prompted Abrams to say, “let’s have some straight talk on this.”

Hunter Biden pled guilty and now faces about two years probation and additional conditions in a federal diversion program relating to the gun charge. Probation always sounds like it’s a slap on the wrist, but here’s what’s important. These are crimes generally not even charged criminally, meaning the two cases for willful failure to pay taxes usually would not be charged because he paid the money back when challenged by the IRS. Typically, the IRS wants to get its money when it’s requested, and merely levies fines, meaning additional money. Very rarely do they prosecute criminally, or do they ask for a prosecution.

On the gun charge, Abrams argued that such charges “almost never” got prosecuted as stand-alone charges, but are added onto other charges against people. Since critics have argued that the plea deal gets Hunter off the hook for the influence-peddling allegations raised against him, Abrams asked where the evidence is proving the Biden family’s foreign business dealings were criminally corrupt, not just “questionable.”

“It’s also not that David Weiss didn’t examine the other issues as some have suggested,” Abrams said. “If Weiss didn’t find a chargeable crime, it doesn’t mean that there is some “two-tiered justice” as now Donald Trump and others are claiming.”

Abrams also wondered if Republicans really want to keep going with the influence-peddling accusations when those could also be raised against Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — for their dealings with Saudi Arabia and China respectively.

“You can’t accuse the DOJ of going soft unless you have the goods,” Abrams summarized. “If Hunter Biden’s name wasn’t Biden, he wouldn’t have gotten that lucrative gig consulting for Burisma. No doubt about it. But he also likely would not have been charged with the crimes to which he has pled guilty. Those screaming about a double standard simply don’t have the evidence at this point to back up those claims.”

