BREAKING: Supreme Court Fails to Identify Who Leaked Opinion That Overturned Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court issued a report on Thursday announcing an investigation was unable to identify who leaked the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case which overturned Roe v. Wade and federal abortion protections.

According to the Washington Post, the report said “it is not possible to determine the identity of any individual who may have disclosed the document or how the draft opinion ended up with Politico. No one confessed to publicly disclosing the document and none of the available forensic and other evidence provided a basis for identifying any individual as the source of the document.”

“While investigators and the Court’s IT experts cannot absolutely rule out a hack, the evidence to date reveals no suggestion of improper outside access.” the report added.

The draft opinion was published in May by Politico and set off a firestorm in American politics. Chief Justice John Roberts vowed to find who leaked the draft, which he called a “betrayal,” but ensured would not undermine the court’s ability to function.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts said. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”

