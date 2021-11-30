Three students were killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a Michigan high school, according to authorities. (See updates below)

The shooting happened at Oxford High School in the Detroit suburb of Oxford, 46 minutes and 42 miles north of the city. A teacher was injured.

A 15-year-old suspect, a male student, was taken into custody, according to authorities, which said that he was apprehended within five minutes, which is how long they said the shooting lasted.

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Undersheriff: 3 students killed and 6 people injured in Michigan high school shooting; 15-year-old gunman arrested. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 30, 2021

UPDATE 3:42 pm ET: On MSNBC’s Halie Jackson Reports, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said she has not been fully briefed on the shooting, but said, “It’s horrifying and my heart really goes out to every single one of the folks in the community.”

UPDATE 4:52 pm ET: Before giving remarks in Minnesota about the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was signed into law last month, President Joe Biden said, “My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one.”

