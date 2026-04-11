MS NOW’s Catherine Rampell Has No Sympathy for Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson Amid Trump Feud: ‘The Wool Was Not Pulled Over Your Eyes’

MS NOW’s Catherine Rampell is not shedding a tear for conservative podcasters Megyn Kelly or Tucker Carlson now that President Donald Trump has turned on them in what some are calling a MAGA war over issues like Operation Epic Fury.

Trump bashed the two podcasters, plus Alex Jones and Candace Owens, for criticizing the Iran war — with some even calling for his removal via the 25th Amendment.

Trump published a lengthy Truth Social post this week, calling them “stupid people,” “nut jobs,” and “troublemakers.”

On Saturday’s The Weekend Primetime, Rampell talked about Trump’s voting base of young men “who thought that he was going to deliver on all of these promises” and are now being betrayed.

“I think we should have a different standard for like random voters, marginal voters, who are not so engaged with politics, right? Who, it’s not their job to follow the news. It’s not their job to pay attention to policy positions. They’re just trying to put food on the table — I get it,” Rampell said.

“But if you are Megyn Kelly, if you are Tucker Carlson, if you are any of these people whose job it is to be a professional pundit and you didn’t see a version of this coming, I’m sorry, I do not feel bad for you. Like, no — the wool was not pulled over your eyes. This was fairly obvious.”

Co-host Ayman Mohyeldin agreed, saying, “I think your point is valid, which is, anybody who’s been following Donald Trump could have at least said he lies about everything. So, this is not going to be new. He’s saying this.”

“And I remember this because a lot of people, a lot of Muslim Americans in Michigan wanted Donald Trump just because they did not like Kamala Harris and the positions the Biden administration took about Gaza,” Mohyeldin said. “Donald Trump found a handful of Muslim leaders, took them on stage in Michigan, and got them to stand on stage with him as he promised ‘no new wars.’ And a lot of Muslim Americans fell for that. Now, that doesn’t mean that they bought into everything Donald Trump said. But on that one issue, they were willing to go along with it simply because of the fact that he offered them that lie.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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