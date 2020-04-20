President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Monday night what would be a massively consequential — and controversial — temporary ban on all immigration into the United States.

Citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has already spread throughout the country, killing nearly 42,000 Americans and causing unprecedented unemployment in the tens of millions, Trump said he would be signing an executive order that would halt all legal immigration to the country.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Trump gave no time frame or criteria for when such an order might begin or end. And he did not elaborate on Twitter as to how the U.S. economy, which depends upon a vast army of migrant workers, would react to such a sudden shock to its work force.

