Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus, according to President Donald Trump.

The president made the surprise announcement that his lawyer — and the very public face of his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election — tested positive for Covid-19.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” the president tweeted.

Giuliani has, of course, been all over the country in the past week, appearing in person sans mask at hearings before state legislatures attempting to get them to overturn results.

Several people in Giuliani and Trump’s orbit have tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks.

