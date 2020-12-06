comScore

BREAKING: Trump Announces Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive for Covid

By Josh FeldmanDec 6th, 2020, 3:23 pm
Rudy Giuliani

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus, according to President Donald Trump.

The president made the surprise announcement that his lawyer — and the very public face of his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election — tested positive for Covid-19.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” the president tweeted.

Giuliani has, of course, been all over the country in the past week, appearing in person sans mask at hearings before state legislatures attempting to get them to overturn results.

Several people in Giuliani and Trump’s orbit have tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: