comScore

BREAKING: Trump Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland

By Josh FeldmanFeb 7th, 2020, 6:56 pm

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union who testified in the impeachment trial, has reportedly been fired by President Donald Trump.

Sondland said in a statement, “I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union.”

The news of Trump firing Sondland comes hours after news that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — another impeachment witness — was removed from his position on the National Security Council and escorted off White House grounds. His brother was similarly escorted off and both men are being reassigned.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: