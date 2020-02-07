BREAKING: Trump Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union who testified in the impeachment trial, has reportedly been fired by President Donald Trump.

Sondland said in a statement, “I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union.”

Wow — EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland recalled. His attorney sends me this statement on his behalf pic.twitter.com/UrCfHaENjE — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) February 7, 2020

The news of Trump firing Sondland comes hours after news that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — another impeachment witness — was removed from his position on the National Security Council and escorted off White House grounds. His brother was similarly escorted off and both men are being reassigned.

