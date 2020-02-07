BREAKING: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Escorted From White House by Security

Impeachment trial witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was reportedly escorted from the White House by security, Friday, after being told his services were no longer needed.

“We are now being told that Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who of course testified in President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, has been escorted out of the White House grounds by security and told that his services are no longer needed,” reported CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins live on the network, Friday. “We’re told that his brother, who was also an attorney for the National Security Council, went with him. It is unclear if that same message was delivered to him as well.”

Vindman’s counsel, Ambassador David Pressman, elaborated on the situation.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President,” said Pressman in a statement. (Which can be read in full below via NBC’s Geoff Bennett. “He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress.”

Here’s the full statement from Amb. David Pressman, counsel to LTC Alexander Vindman: pic.twitter.com/1xP1XMNufV — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 7, 2020

