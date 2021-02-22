BREAKING: U.S. Crosses 500,000 Deaths from Covid-19

More than 500,000 Americans have lost their lives to Covid-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

CNN’s Jake Tapper announced that the country had passed the somber threshold Monday afternoon, noting that the official death toll was at 500,071.

“I have some very sad breaking news for us now,” said Tapper. “The United States just crossed into the 500,000 landmark. We have now more than 500,071 deaths due to Covid. A devastating toll.”

President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will honor the half a million American lives lost at a candle lighting ceremony at the White House at sundown tonight.

Worldwide, nearly 2.5 million people have died from the coronavirus.

Watch the report above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]