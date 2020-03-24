First Lady Melania Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, per White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham.

According to a CNN report, Grisham told the cable network on Monday that the First Lady got her test results back and they were negative for the COVID-19 virus. Melania Trump was reportedly tested on March 13, the same day as President Donald Trump, after news reports that they had been exposed to possible infection multiple times at Mar-A-Lago in the first weekend of March. Trump’s private club in Palm Beach has since been closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although the First Lady’s results were not made public until 10 days after her test, Trump was reported to have tested negative for COVID-19 last week, just one day after being tested. Both Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, were reportedly cleared from having the coronavirus on Saturday.

