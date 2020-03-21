Breaking news Saturday evening: Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have both tested negative for COVID-19, according to a report by Fox News Channel.

A staffer on the Coronavirus Task Force, which the vice president heads, tested positive on Friday. Neither the vice president nor his wife had direct contact with the staffer, but were tested as a cautionary measure. Pence’s office told Fox News that the staffer had not been to the White House since Monday, and had cold-like symptoms but was doing well.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, posted a tweet confirming the news about the negative test results:

Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence. — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 22, 2020

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

