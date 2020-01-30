The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared a global public health emergency over the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed at least 171 people and infected more than 8,200 people around the world.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday there has now been the first confirmed case of person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus in the United States.

During the presser held Thursday, the World Health Organization issued high praise for China’s commitment to working to eradicate the coronavirus.

