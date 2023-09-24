BREAKING: Writers Guild And Hollywood Studios Reach Tentative Deal to End Strike

The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative deal with major Hollywood studios and streaming services to end the strike that was headed into its 21st week, it was announced on Sunday night.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on the message sent from the WGA to strike captains and committee members announcing “meaningful gains and protections for writers” in the agreement in principle.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

The Writers Guild of America emailed strike captains the news on Sunday night, and shortly after, its negotiating committee informed members. “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the message stated. “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.” The parties came to terms on a provisional three-year agreement, which will need to be ratified by WGA members to take effect, on Sunday after studios responded to last-minute union asks that day. Specifics of the deal affecting around 11,500 WGA members weren’t available as of press time, though they will undoubtedly emerge in the next few days as the union seeks to sell its members on the pact.

The Los Angeles Times notes that, “with the tentative pact with the WGA done, entertainment company leaders are expected to turn their attention to the 160,000-member performers union, SAG-AFTRA, to accelerate those stalled talks in an effort to get the industry back to work. Actors have been on strike since mid-July.”

UPDATE: SAG congratulates WGA (h/t Brian Stelter).

SAG congratulates WGA, saluting their "incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines." "While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members," a spokesperson says… — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) September 25, 2023

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

