California Democrat Tells Fox News He Would Vote For a Republican For Speaker – But Not Kevin McCarthy

California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto on Wednesday he would be willing to vote for a Republican for House speaker. Khanna joined Cavuto after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was denied enough votes by members of his own party a sixth time to become speaker.

“You heard about Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, where she’d entertain crossing party lines to get this thing resolved, presumably vote for Kevin McCarthy,” Cavuto began the interview.

“Would you?” he asked.

“Neil, I would consider the right Republican, someone I could trust, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Gallagher, who actually spoke eloquently on the floor, David Joyce, but there needs to be two conditions,” replied Khanna, adding:

One, you can’t have debt ceiling — the debt ceiling debate or shutdown as something that takes the country hostage. And, two, there would have to be some agreement on subpoena power. But I’m open to a Republican who could work to put the interests of the American people first.

“Is Kevin McCarthy one of them?” Cavuto followed up.

“I couldn’t see myself at this point voting for Kevin McCarthy,” Khanna replied, explaining:

I mean, he would have to come to our leader, Hakeem Jeffries, with the types of conditions that I have outlined. He doesn’t seem that — to want to do that. It seems like he’s going further to the right.

“But the people I mentioned probably would have a better chance with the Democratic Caucus,” Khanna added, later noting, however, “But those overtures have to come from their side.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com